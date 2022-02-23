Dragon Age 4 ‘in the Middle of Production’ Bioware Says

Nearly eight years since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition, franchise fans are wondering when more information regarding the long-awaited next installment will be revealed. Last month, industry insider Tom Henderson revealed that a source with knowledge of EA’s plans claimed that a 2022 release for Dragon Age 4 wasn’t in the cards, with a 2023 release also looking relatively shaky. In a new blog post, BioWare is giving fans a little positive news on the Dragon Age front.

An update on Dragon Age production and more from GM, Gary McKay.https://t.co/qpHX99MdiH pic.twitter.com/mvw4RjIwyA — BioWare (@bioware) February 23, 2022

“For the next Dragon Age, we are right in the middle of Production, which is a great feeling,” said studio general manager Gary McKay. “Our blueprint was completed last year, so we’re now focused on building out our vision: creating amazing environments, deep characters, strong gameplay, impactful writing, emotional cinematics – and much more. The blueprint for the game is well understood and the team is focused. ”

McKay also confirms that Christian Dailey, a senior at BioWare, has chosen to leave the studio and the Dragon Age project. Calling Dailey “a big influence on our games and leadership team” since joining in 2018, “ he stresses that the team will be perfectly capable of handling the major project going forward.

“Later this year, you will start to hear more from the Dragon Age team in the form of blogs and social content,” McKay writes. “As we move through development we’ll also be in regular communication with players who sit on our community council. As passionate fans like you, we take their feedback seriously. We are also listening to all of you as you share your thoughts and experiences, so keep talking to us!”

McKay also mentions the new Mass Effect game, which BioWare first revealed in November 2020.

“The team, led by Mike Gamble, is made up of a team of veteran developers as well as some new, really talented people. They are all actively prototyping new ideas and experiences. AAA next-gen games take a long time to make – and we know our fans may want them sooner. But our Number One priority needs to be quality, and that simply takes time to get it right.”

Dragon Age 4 is rumored to be coming to current-gen consoles and PC only when it does finally release.

