Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Year 2 Content Leaks Online

Since it was released last year, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has made plenty of fans. Despite its (anticipated) microtransactions and underlying technical issues, the game has been continuously lauded for its voice acting, narrative, characters, visuals, soundtrack, world design–basically the entire package. A whole heap of DLC and additional content is on the way for the game’s second year, with some new leaks handing out details players have been desperately trying to get their hands on. 2021 has already seen two expansions and some smaller updates, but it looks like the sky’s the limit.

Ubisoft has confirmed that new DLC is coming in early 2022, rumored to be titled Dawn of Ragnarok. As if that weren’t enough, the new content isn’t coming alone: a new Season Pass may also be in tow for upcoming additional content. It looks like the upcoming content will take players to the realm of Svartalfheim, and the Assassin’s Creed YouTuber JorRaptor mentions that an arena filled with Asgardian mythological creatures to fight could be coming. After the Svartalfheim DLC, the content creator believes that a Muspelheim DLC won’t be far behind. New mythical bosses are coming, but it looks like the gentleman wasn’t looking to spoil them exactly.

The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion will introduce a new gameplay mechanic, Angrboda’s Wolfpack. These are elite boss-level enemies players will need to hunt in Svartalfheim, and throughout the DLC, players will also be able to unlock new abilities, with some acting differently in the mythical realms vs. the “real world.”

Here’s JorRaptor’s full video for those interested:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was originally released on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. The PlayStation 5 version was released on November 12, and the game celebrated the biggest launch in the Assassin’s Creed series to date, with other 1.8 million players in the first week. The game added Nightmare difficulty in September 2021.

