Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Has Gone Gold

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise can rejoice as it looks like the latest upcoming installment has officially entered gold status. This is some big news for the franchise especially since 2019 went by without a new installment to the series. After Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released, the development team at Ubisoft took a year to really craft up the next thrilling installment. Now fans can prepare to dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when it launches next month.

If you’re unfamiliar with the gold status, this is a milestone that development teams really strive to reach. It’s here that the developers have officially wrapped up the main consumer-ready edition of the video game build. From there, the game is ready for manufacturing where discs are packaged up and prepared to be sent into the marketplaces around the world. For this particular installment, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to launch on November 10.

In Assassins’ Creed Valhalla players are thrown into the role of a Viking leader who is aiming for expansion. You’ll get a look into the lives of these travelers as they embark into Europe where they are met with the biggest battle to date. Much like the previous iteration, Assassins’ Creed Odyssey, players will find that the game will include some mythology to play around with. There’s also the leveling system in place for skills and gear. However, one aspect that you won’t find making a return from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the fact that there is no longer a requirement to grind side quests to get XP in order to continue progressing through the main storyline campaign.

As mentioned, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 platform will receive the game at launch on November 12, 2020.









