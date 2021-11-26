New World Accidently Gifts Players 300,000 Gold in Europe

A few months have passed, and New World still can’t seem to get things quite right. This time, the issue took place on the European servers, so not everyone might be privy to the hilarity that occurred yesterday. (Amazon Games: the gift that keeps on giving, just in time for Christmas.)

Recently, the developers decided to temporarily reduce housing taxes by 90% as a way to give back after the duplicating bug and other exploits. This was implemented in the latest patch, and Amazon decided to return some of the taxes that had been taken. However, because this is Amazon we’re talking about, and New World has been in the news constantly for all the wrong reasons, things didn’t go according to plan. Rather than receiving a few hundred or a few thousand gold, a large number of players ended up receiving around 300,000 gold. Of course, many who were given this incredible gift blew the money instantly.

In a forum post, developer Lane explained that not much can be done to take the funds back, especially after being spent. “As soon as we realized the error we took the EU worlds offline at 3:00 PM CET to diagnose what could be done to correct it. Upon examination, it was clear that there was no clean path to reversing only the players who were granted money, as the secondary effects were widespread and involved many more players and systems.”

As expected, a number of bugs were introduced after the EU servers were taken offline. The trading post is still down, and some characters who attempted to transfer servers right before the rollback are getting error screens when logging on. How does this game even exist?

New World is available to play on PC if you’re so inclined. The title got a number of useful fixes and updates earlier this month, though it’s unclear whether this will be enough to lure back players. Despite having an incredible opening weekend, the game lost nearly 70% of its players within the first month of release. Hey, at least the queues aren’t the problem anymore.

