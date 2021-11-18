PS5 Dualsense Controllers Can Now Be Used For Remote Play On Android

One of the best features of the PlayStation 5 is the Dualsense controller. The immersive haptic feedback and dynamic triggers are some of the key selling points of next-gen games on Sony’s new console. Now, Sony has finally brought support for the PS5 Dualsense controller to the PlayStation Remote Play app on Android. The new update will allow players to enjoy remote play of PS5 games on their Android devices using the PS5’s controller.

One caveat is that the new update is only available for users with devices running Android 12. Gamers with older versions of Android will still be able to enjoy remote play using the PS4’s Dualshock controller, as was already the case, but also won’t receive new updates for that controller. New Dualshock 4 features in the Android 12 version of the app include support for the touchpad, motion sensor, rumble, and battery indicator.

It’s somewhat surprising to see the new updates locked behind Android 12 alone since the new version of the operating system was only released last month. Android devices typically take a long time to receive new OS updates. Even Sony’s own Android phones haven’t received the update for Android 12 yet. However, Sony is clearly preparing for the future of remote play on Android with this new update.

Sony’s Android update comes six months after PS5 Dualsense support was added to the Remote Play app on iOS devices. So, once Android 12 gets in more users’ hands, phone fans of either persuasion will be able to enjoy Dualsense remote play. That’s assuming they can even find a PS5 of course.

Remote Play has been receiving a lot of support from Sony since the release of the PS5. Updates over the past year have given users the ability to play their games on more devices, over mobile data, and from the PS5.

Source