World’s Best Guitar Hero Player Discovered To Be Cheating

Guitar Hero. The game we all wanted to be the best at, the game that we all thought we were the best at and the game that made is feel a lot cooler than we actually were…

Guitar Hero provided a much different gaming experience for us that we had not seen at the time with players having to brandish a guitar-shaped controller to become a Rock God. Much different to anything we had seen before. The series has adapted over the years, and even though it has been a few years since one was released, it’s still very much a current game to streamers and gamers alike.

One of those streamers was Schmooey, considered to be one of, if not the best, Guitar Hero player in the World. He would wow viewers with his ability to clear songs on expert difficulty and also completing them at faster speeds than anybody else. He even made real money from bounties that were put on numerous songs. Sadly though, a 27-minute YouTube video posted by Karl Jobst has revealed that Schmooey was fooling us all along.

Jobst explains that there had been many suspicions regarding just how good Schmooey was a Guitar Hero which eventually led to a full investigation of him. In January 2022, numerous issues were found in his video uploads such as his hand movements not matching what was being played on-screen and in return, he would lose each record and achievement he “earned”.

Because of this, Schmooey has now deleted all of his videos and published an apology video, of which you can see down below. He has originally claimed that only a few of his videos were fake, but it appears that it is likely that majority of his most difficult songs used cheats.

