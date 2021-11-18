PlayStation Announces Its 2021 Black Friday Deals

The holiday season is upon us and PlayStation has revealed a list of over 400 games that will be on sale for Black Friday, 2021. Notable new releases such as FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 22, Back 4 Blood, Tales of Arise, Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colors, Riders Republic, and Deathloop are all due to receive discounts. A number of PS4 and PS5 games will also be included in the sale. So, get your wallet ready because the deals kick off tomorrow, November 19.

Black Friday Deals start tomorrow – save on PS Store, PS Gear and more: https://t.co/zYqJVNuPpS pic.twitter.com/4CbytpfzRS — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2021

More than just games will be included in the sale. PlayStation gear will be receiving a 20% reduction on apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more. The code “BLACKFRIDAY20” can be used to apply the discount. A bundle including a DualSense wireless controller and NBA 2K21 Jumpstart will be $15 off. Additionally, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships will receive discounts.

While exact prices are not yet available, here is a list of some of the games that will be available in the sale:

Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood PSVR

VR Worlds PSVR

Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR

Dreams PS4

Minecraft Starter Collection PS4

Predator: Hunting Grounds PS4

Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle PS5

Destruction Allstars PS5

Bloodborne PS4

God Of War III Remastered PS4

God Of War PS4

GT Sport PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4

Ratchet & Clank PS4

The Last Of Us Remastered PS4

Concrete Genie PS4

MediEvil Remastered PS4

Death Stranding Directors Cut PS5

Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS4

Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS5

MLB The Show 21 PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5

Returnal PS5

MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition PS4

MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition PS4

MLB The Show 21 PS4

Everybody’s Golf PSVR

Days Gone PS4

Death Stranding PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4

Nioh 2 PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PS4

The Last Of Us Pt II PS4

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition PS4

Demon’s Souls PS5

The Nioh Collection PS5

Iron Man PSVR

Blood & Truth PSVR

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5

Over 400 games have been included in the full list with around 100 of those being for the PS5. Some of the PS5 games include Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. While the list is long and vast, there are some notable omissions. Demon Souls and Destruction AllStars will not be included in the digital sale but will be available in PlayStation Direct’s sale as physical copies. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a recent release that does not seem to be part of the Black Friday sale as well.

For more information, see the source below and FYI, PlayStation’s current early bird Black Friday deal is providing 50% off select games. See that page here.

