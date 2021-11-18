PlayStation Announces Its 2021 Black Friday Deals
The holiday season is upon us and PlayStation has revealed a list of over 400 games that will be on sale for Black Friday, 2021. Notable new releases such as FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 22, Back 4 Blood, Tales of Arise, Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, Guilty Gear Strive, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, Life is Strange: True Colors, Riders Republic, and Deathloop are all due to receive discounts. A number of PS4 and PS5 games will also be included in the sale. So, get your wallet ready because the deals kick off tomorrow, November 19.
More than just games will be included in the sale. PlayStation gear will be receiving a 20% reduction on apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more. The code “BLACKFRIDAY20” can be used to apply the discount. A bundle including a DualSense wireless controller and NBA 2K21 Jumpstart will be $15 off. Additionally, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships will receive discounts.
While exact prices are not yet available, here is a list of some of the games that will be available in the sale:
- Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood PSVR
- VR Worlds PSVR
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR
- Dreams PS4
- Minecraft Starter Collection PS4
- Predator: Hunting Grounds PS4
- Dualsense NBA 2K21 Bundle PS5
- Destruction Allstars PS5
- Bloodborne PS4
- God Of War III Remastered PS4
- God Of War PS4
- GT Sport PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 PS4
- Ratchet & Clank PS4
- The Last Of Us Remastered PS4
- Concrete Genie PS4
- MediEvil Remastered PS4
- Death Stranding Directors Cut PS5
- Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS5
- MLB The Show 21 PS5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5
- Returnal PS5
- MLB The Show 21 Collector’s Edition PS4
- MLB The Show 21 MVP Edition PS4
- MLB The Show 21 PS4
- Everybody’s Golf PSVR
- Days Gone PS4
- Death Stranding PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4
- Nioh 2 PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition PS4
- The Last Of Us Pt II PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition PS4
- Demon’s Souls PS5
- The Nioh Collection PS5
- Iron Man PSVR
- Blood & Truth PSVR
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5
Over 400 games have been included in the full list with around 100 of those being for the PS5. Some of the PS5 games include Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. While the list is long and vast, there are some notable omissions. Demon Souls and Destruction AllStars will not be included in the digital sale but will be available in PlayStation Direct’s sale as physical copies. Call of Duty: Vanguard is a recent release that does not seem to be part of the Black Friday sale as well.
For more information, see the source below and FYI, PlayStation’s current early bird Black Friday deal is providing 50% off select games. See that page here.