MLB The Show 22: “Breaking Down The Wall” Trailer

Sony just released a trailer for this year’s MLB The Show 22 and the manga-inspired artwork is captivating. The new trailer titled “Breaking Down the Wall” is in tribute to the game’s cover star Shohei Ohtani’s love of the Japanese comic art. As described by Sony, “MLB The Show 22 and Shohei Ohtani are breaking down walls and reinventing how you play the game. Watch Shohei take on his only true equal.” Surprise, Shohei’s only true equal is Shohei. Check out the creative trailer below.

MLB The Show 22 is the seventeenth entry in the popular franchise but will be the first fully cross-platform game in the series. This year’s installment will bring the MLB The Show series to the Nintendo Switch for the first time, much to the chagrin of Sony who released the games exclusively on PlayStation consoles until last year when the MLB insisted the games be available on Xbox as well.

There are several firsts for MLB The Show 22. Along with the game being the first in the franchise to be fully cross-platform, it will also be the first PlayStation Studios title to be available on the Nintendo Switch. Although, it is important to remember this is only possible at the demands of the MLB, who was technically the publisher of last year’s Xbox version of the game.

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch version of MLB The Show 22, the game looks a little different as is customary when games come to the smaller console. The Switch version of the baseball game will not include the Stadium Creator tool, a feature that is exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Nintendo Switch version will be similar to both the Xbox One and PS4 iterations of the game which will be cheaper than their next-gen counterparts.

Play MLB The Show 22 on April 5, with early access opening up on April 1. The game will be available cross-platform on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Preorders are available now.

