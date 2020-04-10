PlayStation Details the Top Downloads of the Month for March 2020, Modern Warfare, MLB The Show 20, and GTA V Take Top Spots

PlayStation likes to detail the top downloads for each month and they have followed suite once again as they have detailed the top downloads of the month for March 2020.

As you can expect, March 2020 had some great new games released including one of the most anticipated titles of 2020 — Doom Eternal. Thanks to the PlayStation Blog we get to see what players have been downloading and to some of ours surprise, the top three games are kind of unexpected.

If you read from the title, then the surprise is spoiled, but in case you didn’t let’s break them down right now. Taking the number one spot is Activision’s critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter – -Call of Duty: Modern Warafre. Second place is the the sports title that has been serving the PlayStation brand for years – -MLB The Show 2020. and finally coming in at third place is Rockstar’s widely successful title — GTA 5.

Check out the full set of top downloads for the PlayStation platform down below:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MLB The Show 20 3 Grand Theft Auto V 4 DOOM Eternal 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered 6 Minecraft 7 NBA 2K20 8 Nioh 2 9 THE FOREST 10 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 11 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 12 Persona 5 Royal 13 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 14 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 15 Rocket League 16 RESIDENT EVIL 2 17 The Sims 4 18 EA SPORTS NHL 20 19 DOOM 20 EA SPORTS UFC 3

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 SUPERHOT VR 5 Creed Rise to Glory 6 Arizona Sunshine 7 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 9 Drunkn Bar Fight 10 L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Free-to-Play Games 1 Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Fortnite 3 Apex Legends 4 Brawlhalla 5 Dauntless 6 Cuisine Royale 7 DOGFIGHTER -WW2- 8 Warface 9 Warframe 10 3on3 FreeStyle

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Iris Pack 2 Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack 3 The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion 4 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass 5 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 6 Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery 7 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 9 ARK: Genesis Season Pass 10 Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter

March 2020 was a big month for gaming, but we have even a bigger month in April. What are your thoughts on this months top downloads and what do you expect to see take the top spots in April 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog