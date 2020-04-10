PlayStation Details the Top Downloads of the Month for March 2020, Modern Warfare, MLB The Show 20, and GTA V Take Top Spots

/ Updates / , , , , , , , /

PlayStation likes to detail the top downloads for each month and they have followed suite once again as they have detailed the top downloads of the month for March 2020.

As you can expect, March 2020 had some great new games released including one of the most anticipated titles of 2020 — Doom Eternal. Thanks to the PlayStation Blog we get to see what players have been downloading and to some of ours surprise, the top three games are kind of unexpected.

If you read from the title, then the surprise is spoiled, but in case you didn’t let’s break them down right now. Taking the number one spot is Activision’s critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter – -Call of Duty: Modern Warafre. Second place is the the sports title that has been serving the PlayStation brand for years – -MLB The Show 2020. and finally coming in at third place is Rockstar’s widely successful title — GTA 5.

Check out the full set of top downloads for the PlayStation platform down below:

PS4 Games
1Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
2MLB The Show 20
3Grand Theft Auto V
4DOOM Eternal
5Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
6Minecraft
7NBA 2K20
8Nioh 2
9THE FOREST
10Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
11Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
12Persona 5 Royal
13TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
14EA SPORTS FIFA 20
15Rocket League
16RESIDENT EVIL 2
17The Sims 4
18EA SPORTS NHL 20
19DOOM
20EA SPORTS UFC 3
PS VR Games
1Beat Saber
2Job Simulator
3The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
4SUPERHOT VR
5Creed Rise to Glory
6Arizona Sunshine
7ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
8Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
9Drunkn Bar Fight
10L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
Free-to-Play Games
1Call of Duty: Warzone
2Fortnite
3Apex Legends
4Brawlhalla
5Dauntless
6Cuisine Royale
7DOGFIGHTER -WW2-
8Warface
9Warframe
103on3 FreeStyle
DLC and Expansions
1Fortnite – The Iris Pack
2Fortnite – Bassassin Challenge Pack
3The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion
4Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass
5GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
6Need for Speed Heat – McLaren F1 Black Market Delivery
7Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
8Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
9ARK: Genesis Season Pass
10Dead by Daylight: Chains of Hate Chapter

March 2020 was a big month for gaming, but we have even a bigger month in April. What are your thoughts on this months top downloads and what do you expect to see take the top spots in April 2020? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog