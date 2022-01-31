Apex Legends Defiance Trailer Shows Newest LTM, Control

The newest season of Apex Legends, Defiance, is set to launch on February 8, and the newest trailer is giving players a glimpse of what to expect. From a revamped Olympus map to prestige skins and a look at Mad Maggie’s kit, there’s plenty to be excited about–but at the top of the list is the new limited-time game mode.

For the first three weeks of Defiance, the new Control mode will pit two teams of nine Legends against each other as they struggle to capture and hold strategic points on the Apex map. Specifically, players will need to control three locations, with each point granting points to its team. With unlimited respawns, players won’t need to worry too much about dying, and a leaderboard will highlight those at the top of the pack.

Olympus, the floating city seen plummeting to the ground in an ocean of debris, hasn’t been totally destroyed. Thanks to Mad Maggie, certain buildings and recognizable landmarks have been teleported to different locations around the city, so players should look forward to getting to know an all-new map for Season 12.

Speaking of Mad Maggie, the newest playable Legend is shown in-depth for the first time in the new trailer. Her tactical ability, Riot Drill, can burn through rival cover, while her ultimate ability Wrecking Ball throws a huge spiked ball at opponents. “What she lacks in empathy and basic human decency, she makes up for in stubbornness and raw ferocity,” Electronic Arts said in a press release.

Players can also look forward to tons of freebies for the three-year anniversary of the battle royale game. Starting February 8, players can grab something new each week for three weeks.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game supports cross-play and will be released on iOS and Android devices sometime in 2022. Upon release in 2019, the game surpassed 25 million players in its first week. By April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players. The game was also the second most Tweeted about game of 2021, just behind Genshin Impact.

