Xbox Reportedly Developing Monster Hunter-Style Co-Op Game

Reports say that Microsoft is currently working on a Monster Hunter-style game that is due to be co-op and exclusive to Xbox. The project is codenamed Project Suerte and is being co-developed by Certain Affinity, the studio behind Halo infinite.

Knowledge of the game was first revealed by industry insider and journalist Jeff Grubb, then corroborated by Windows Central. The upcoming co-op game has reportedly been in development since 2020 is aiming for a 2023 or 2024 launch. Grubb mentioned in his weekly gaming industry show, Grubbsnax, that Microsoft has been actively seeking a developer for the game after deciding Monster Hunter would be too pricy to add to its Game Pass library.

Certain Affinity has been tapped to develop the future Monster Hunter-like game, having previously worked on titles in both the Halo and Call of Duty franchises. The studio has a particular specialty with multiplayer games. Monster Hunter is known for its co-op boss battles, making the studio a seemingly good fit for the project.

It’s a possibility that the upcoming Xbox game has already been hinted at by Certain Affinity. In February of last year, the company made a job posting on their website looking for new talent to build “a new original IP!” The post on their website said, “Today we’re excited to reveal that we’re leading development on a new original IP! Are we excited to take on a genre and style of game that we’ve always loved? Thrilled beyond words! Are we honored to be bringing this game to market? Indescribably so! Are there any other tantalizing details regarding this new venture? More than we can say! And we mean that quite literally: the particulars of this new game are still VERY much under wraps. All we can say for now is that this ambitious new project is the culmination of our goals to steadily and healthily grow a world-class team to create an original IP.”

The Monster Hunter franchise has been incredibly popular in Japan for years but has only really gained traction in western countries since the 2018 release of Monster Hunter: World and 2021’s Monster Hunter Rise. It’s no surprise Xbox would want a similar co-op game in their library. Let’s hope more details are released on the game soon.

