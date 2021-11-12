Research Shows The Most Popular Pokémon Is Not Pikachu
The electronic retailer, Ebuyer, has recently released data revealing the most popular and least popular Pokémon.
With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl due to release in just a few days, the internet is rife with fans of the franchise discussing Nintendo’s adorable, powerful creatures. These discussions have revealed who is the most loved and hated Pokémon. It seems that although Pikachu is the most widely known and discussed Pokémon, pulling in 2.3 million online conversations, Charmander is in fact the most popular Pokémon. Congrats to the lovable fire-breathing dragon.
Ebuyer used data from the media intelligence company Linkfluence to compile a list of the 25 most popular Pokémon, plus a few extra, generated mostly from online conversations. See the data below:
|Pokémon
|Number of Conversations
|Positive Sentiment %
|Negative Sentiment %
|Pikachu
|2,300,648
|21.9
|8.54
|Eevee
|636,373
|26.4
|7.37
|Charizard
|567,763
|25.6
|7.56
|Mewtwo
|427,822
|19.1
|11.8
|Bulbasaur
|352,190
|25.7
|9.02
|Charmander
|265,760
|31.2
|5.25
|Gengar
|246,444
|25.3
|9.54
|Squirtle
|241,259
|25.6
|5.96
|Lucario
|231,319
|24.5
|10.8
|Gardevoir
|218,200
|22.6
|7.56
|Snorlax
|212,929
|23.6
|11.3
|Blastoise
|162,794
|19.5
|6.04
|Umbreon
|159,987
|30.8
|5.3
|Garchomp
|156,910
|14.1
|7.3
|Dragonite
|132,879
|21.8
|11.9
|Gyarados
|126,151
|10.6
|4.99
|Absol
|121,755
|21.7
|8.91
|Jigglypuff
|121,314
|17.7
|7.44
|Tyranitar
|100,761
|10.7
|3.62
|Mudkip
|80,343
|25.6
|7.57
|Arcanine
|78,050
|27.1
|5.41
|Ninetales
|67,606
|21.4
|6.27
|Blaziken
|64,580
|24.2
|9.52
|Typhlosion
|52,025
|25.5
|9.59
|Ampharos
|50,482
|20.9
|5.48
|Flygon
|42,581
|20.4
|6.51
|Scizor
|39,557
|19.8
|7.8
|Luxray
|39,455
|24.1
|10.3
|Infernape
|36,707
|21.4
|10.7
|Torterra
|31,770
|21.8
|8.73
After the obvious Pikachu, Eevee comes in second place for the most discussed Pokémon, generating more than 636,000 conversations online about the furry fox-like creature. Third place is taken by the legendary Charizard with over 567,000 online discussions.
Pikachu may be the most famous Pokémon and is basically the Mickey Mouse of Pokémon, but several others are more loved than the electrically charged animal. Charmander takes the crown for the most loved Pokémon with 31.2% positive sentiment. Likewise, both Squirtle and Bulbasaur are more loved than Pikachu. Another surprise in the list is the amount of love for Pokémon Umbreon, coming in at a rate of 30.8% positive sentiment, beating its pre-evolution Eevee which has 26.4%.
As for the most hated Pokémon on the internet, the top spot surprisingly goes to Dragonite. The second most hated is legendary psychic-type Mewtwo and third place is the Pokémon Snorlax, possibly annoying many people who can’t get around the large creature as he snoozes away.
With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl due to release November 19, it will be interesting to see how this information changes. Who is your favorite and least favorite Pokémon?