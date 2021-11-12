Research Shows The Most Popular Pokémon Is Not Pikachu

The electronic retailer, Ebuyer, has recently released data revealing the most popular and least popular Pokémon.

With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl due to release in just a few days, the internet is rife with fans of the franchise discussing Nintendo’s adorable, powerful creatures. These discussions have revealed who is the most loved and hated Pokémon. It seems that although Pikachu is the most widely known and discussed Pokémon, pulling in 2.3 million online conversations, Charmander is in fact the most popular Pokémon. Congrats to the lovable fire-breathing dragon.

Ebuyer used data from the media intelligence company Linkfluence to compile a list of the 25 most popular Pokémon, plus a few extra, generated mostly from online conversations. See the data below:

Pokémon Number of Conversations Positive Sentiment % Negative Sentiment % Pikachu 2,300,648 21.9 8.54 Eevee 636,373 26.4 7.37 Charizard 567,763 25.6 7.56 Mewtwo 427,822 19.1 11.8 Bulbasaur 352,190 25.7 9.02 Charmander 265,760 31.2 5.25 Gengar 246,444 25.3 9.54 Squirtle 241,259 25.6 5.96 Lucario 231,319 24.5 10.8 Gardevoir 218,200 22.6 7.56 Snorlax 212,929 23.6 11.3 Blastoise 162,794 19.5 6.04 Umbreon 159,987 30.8 5.3 Garchomp 156,910 14.1 7.3 Dragonite 132,879 21.8 11.9 Gyarados 126,151 10.6 4.99 Absol 121,755 21.7 8.91 Jigglypuff 121,314 17.7 7.44 Tyranitar 100,761 10.7 3.62 Mudkip 80,343 25.6 7.57 Arcanine 78,050 27.1 5.41 Ninetales 67,606 21.4 6.27 Blaziken 64,580 24.2 9.52 Typhlosion 52,025 25.5 9.59 Ampharos 50,482 20.9 5.48 Flygon 42,581 20.4 6.51 Scizor 39,557 19.8 7.8 Luxray 39,455 24.1 10.3 Infernape 36,707 21.4 10.7 Torterra 31,770 21.8 8.73

After the obvious Pikachu, Eevee comes in second place for the most discussed Pokémon, generating more than 636,000 conversations online about the furry fox-like creature. Third place is taken by the legendary Charizard with over 567,000 online discussions.

Pikachu may be the most famous Pokémon and is basically the Mickey Mouse of Pokémon, but several others are more loved than the electrically charged animal. Charmander takes the crown for the most loved Pokémon with 31.2% positive sentiment. Likewise, both Squirtle and Bulbasaur are more loved than Pikachu. Another surprise in the list is the amount of love for Pokémon Umbreon, coming in at a rate of 30.8% positive sentiment, beating its pre-evolution Eevee which has 26.4%.

As for the most hated Pokémon on the internet, the top spot surprisingly goes to Dragonite. The second most hated is legendary psychic-type Mewtwo and third place is the Pokémon Snorlax, possibly annoying many people who can’t get around the large creature as he snoozes away.

With Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl due to release November 19, it will be interesting to see how this information changes. Who is your favorite and least favorite Pokémon?

Source