Monster Hunter Rise Getting Sonic the Hedgehog Event Quest

Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog is turning 30, and what better way to celebrate than a crossover with one of Capcom’s biggest selling titles to date? The company teased this match made in heaven back when it announced Monster Hunter Rise‘s Steam release date, and a new Twitter post has let audiences know that an Event Quest is on the horizon. No date for the Sonic & Monster Hunter Rise collab event has been announced quite yet, but the post did say that it would be coming during the month of November.

Monster Hunter Rise is no stranger to crossovers, having already partnered with Street Fighter and Ghosts ‘N Goblins within the past few months alone. Typically, these events are rather brief and are only meant as a quick means to obtain themed armor–not that that’s a bad thing. After all, games these days are all about the glams, right?

Sonic is turning 30 this year, and 2021 has seen plenty of celebrations. Thirteen Sonic titles are currently available as part of a 30th-anniversary Humble Bundle for only $10, so be sure to snag those while you can. Titles included are as follows:

Team Sonic Racing

Sonic Mania

Sonic Forces – Digital Bonus Edition

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection

Sonic Generations Collection

Sonic Lost World

Sonic Mania – Encore DLC

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Mode DLC

Sonic Adventure DX

Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 2

This collaboration will only continue to drive traffic to Monster Hunter Rise, current Capcom’s largest smash hit. The game has shipped more than 7.5 million copies since its launch in March 2021, making it the second best-selling game in the Monster Hunter series.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and was initially released in March 2021. The PC version of the title will be released on Steam on January 12, 2022, with the Sunbreak expansion DLC scheduled for sometime in summer 2022. No specific date has been revealed for the Sonic collaboration, but it will be coming sometime in November. Check back soon for more details!

Source