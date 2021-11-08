Back 4 Blood Post-Release Roadmap Revealed

Turtle Rock Studios has detailed the post-release content roadmap for its latest game, Back 4 Blood. Back 4 Blood was released just one month ago to rave reviews and excitement from fans of Left 4 Dead, which was also made by Turtle Rock. The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead had a great first month as it quickly gained over 6 million players. That’s no doubt due in part to it being included on Xbox Game Pass day one, but it’s still an impressive player base for such a new game.

Now, the post-release content roadmap has been detailed and there’s a lot ahead for fans of the game. This month, players can expect to see some quality of life improvements and fixes for major bugs but December is when things really kick it up a gear.

In December, players can expect to see new supply lines, a ridden practice area, and a holiday seasonal event. There will also be the introduction of the much-desired offline solo campaign progression. There was some controversy when the game was released that this wasn’t included from day one. Due to the overwhelming demand from players, Turtle Rock announced that they would be bringing offline campaign progression to the game. It’s probably a little later than most players would have liked, but it’s nice to see a developer listening to its fanbase.

Also in December, there will be a new card type and new cards added to the game. In 2022, there will be a new difficulty (presumably harder), new player cards, new corruption cards, a new co-op mode, melee updates, and further quality of life improvements to the game. The aforementioned free updates to the game are sure to keep things fresh for long-time players.

Aside from the free updates mentioned above, there will also be three expansions in 2022 for annual pass owners. The first of those has been given a title, Tunnels of Terror. There’s no date for that except 2022 but as there are three coming next year it’s probably safe to assume it will arrive in the first half of the year.

