The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Multiplayer Game Announced at The Game Awards

The creators of the game Friday the 13th, Gun Interactive, have partnered with Sumo Nottingham for the upcoming game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. A trailer for the new horror game was released at The Game Awards this past Thursday. Check out the trailer below.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game is the latest in a long line of asymmetrical horror games. The success of Dead by Daylight bred a whole host of games for the genre. The upcoming multiplayer online game will also take notes from the earlier released Friday the 13th game and create a survivor vs. murderer scenario. Asymmetrical horror games typically have one player take on the role of the murderer who must capture the other players. The surviving players must work together to either bring down the killer or die trying.

It seems that Gun Interactive is keen to go a similar route to Friday the 13th as the company was forced to stop developing content for that game amid a fight over rights. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is their second try at an iconic horror franchise. Developers have promised “an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film.” They have also said, “For The Texas Chain Saw Massacre we didn’t just recreate locations and characters, we recreated a whole time and place in Texas.” Fans of the film and horror enthusiasts, in general, are sure to be pleased.

While no platforms for the game have been specified, it is almost certain it will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and possibly PS4 / Xbox One as well. Friday the 13th was also released on Nintendo Switch so that is a possibility as well.

On a final note, this game announcement comes at the perfect time as Netflix recently announced it has a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film in the works which is due to be a sequel to the first film. Looks like we’ll be getting a lot of Leatherface in 2022.

