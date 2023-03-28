32 Best PS4 FPS Games

The first-person shooter genre is one of the most popular, and fans don’t see a shortage of these titles launched each year. However, with the sheer number of FPS titles available, weeding out the best games to play can be difficult. We’ve sat down and chosen our favorite FPS titles to have launched on the PS4 and compiled a list for your use and enjoyment.

While these are all FPS titles, the content and setting can vary quite a bit, from more realistic war shooters to fictional hero shooters and fantasy games. If we missed your favorite, be sure to hit us up on social media!

Without further ado, here is our list of the top must-have FPS titles for the PlayStation 4!

#32 Atomic Heart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release: February 21, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

Are you looking for the next intense yet fun FPS experience? If so, then you’ll want to try out Atomic Heart. The game has been getting plenty of buzz and praise for its familiar yet fun take on the FPS genre.

In the game, you’ll have special weapons and abilities that you can use to take out both the robots of a “utopia” and the hidden experiments that have broken loose. But, of course, you’ll need to think fast and wield the right tool for the job to take them out. Oh, and make sure they don’t kill you first. That would be bad.

What happened within this place? Jump in and find out.

#31 Overwatch 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Overwatch was one of the most popular games in the last decade. When it came out, it set the world on fire (in a good way!) and created a new genre for people to play.

Fast forward to now, and Overwatch 2 is here to improve upon much of what the original game did. That includes refining the gameplay, adding new things to do and get, and of course, adding new heroes.

Plus, the game is free-to-play! You can unlock everything over time, and you’ll never have to pay unless you want to get a head start via the battle pass.

#30 Shadow Warrior 3

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

If you’re looking for a title that’s over the top and knows it, you won’t want to miss Shadow Warrior 3.

Because this is a game that encourages you to “bring a katana to a gunfight,” you’ve got your work cut out for you as you try to stop an apocalypse that you caused. Accidents happen.

You and your sidekick have to travel a vast world filled with monsters and other enemies in order to get the pieces needed to put a dragon back where it came from. During your travels, you’ll be unleashing a torrent of bullets, magic, and sword strikes to keep your enemies down.

Be strong, be swift, be epic, but most importantly, get the job done.

#29 Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 gives players plenty of thrills. If you’re familiar with the series, you might know the game best for its intense sniper-focused gameplay. With this installment, players are tossed into the Middle East where they take on the role of an assassin. Tasked in eliminating several high-profile targets, players will have to carefully line up their shots and take out enemies. The game does provide players with different ways to get the job done, so expect plenty of replay value. Overall, it’s a bit like the Hitman franchise as stealth and planning play a huge role. At the time of writing, this is the latest installment of the Sniper Ghost Warrior series.

#28 Resident Evil Village

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Resident Evil franchise has continued to thrive long after it first hit the original PlayStation console. The latest mainline installment, Resident Evil Village, takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7. Players are tossed back into the role of Ethan Winters whose world is again turned upside down during the game’s opening moments when Chris shows up and seemingly takes his child. Now stranded in a remote village in the middle of nowhere, Ethan is forced into fighting all kinds of horrifying enemies from lycans to vampires. Just like with the previous installment, the game requires you to find weapons and ammo to take down enemies along the way. You’ll also have a series of puzzles to solve and some intense boss battles to fight. The weapons might be a bit limited, but you’ll get the chance to swap around between certain guns or make some slight upgrades. Don’t be fooled–this is still a survival horror video game experience, but you’ll still have a ton of gunplay throughout the campaign.

#27 Back 4 Blood

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, developed under Turtle Rock Studios. Players can expect another cooperative zombie FPS where you’ll have to battle against different hostile infected. Turtle Rock wanted to make a bigger and better experience than Left 4 Dead, which means event more hostile enemies, survivor characters to choose from, additional weapons, and even a new mechanic. The card system in the game allows players to build up their character by collecting cards. These will buff up your character, but the same mechanic is available for the enemy AI. Still, if you enjoyed Left 4 Dead, you might find something to love in Back 4 Blood.

#26 Far Cry 4

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Far Cry 4 is the successor to Far Cry 3 and the fourth main installment of the Far Cry franchise. This time around, players will travel to the fictional country of Kyrat located in the Himalayas. Civil war has broken out with the government of Kyrat now under the control of the tyrannical king Pagan Min. When players travel back to their home, they come face-to-face with the villain himself. Upon escaping Min’s clutches, our protagonist must free Kyrat from his tyrannical control, but with each choice, Kyrat may be closer and closer to being lost for good. This is a nice open-world adventure for gamers to enjoy with plenty of gunplay and exploration.

#25 Rage 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Rage 2 is overlooked these days. Although it had a mixed reception upon release, this game can quickly suck you into an action-packed FPS experience you (probably) won’t regret. Developed by id Software and Avalanche Studios, players are tossed into a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been killed thanks to an asteroid that struck the Earth. Stepping into the role of a Ranger, you’ll be constantly battling all sorts of scum bringing nothing but havoc to the world. Fortunately, you’ll have a wide range of weaponry, vehicles, and even some useful power abilities that makes your battle for humanity’s survival a bit easier. While some see this as a step down when compared to the first Rage game, you can easily sink plenty of hours into this game for some mindless fun.

#24 Killzone Shadow Fall

PlayStation

The Killzone franchise might be on hold for now while Guerrilla Games works on the Horizon franchise, but back in 2013, Killzone Shadow Fall made waves in the FPS community. Released as a launch title for the PlayStation 4, this game was one of the first titles available to showcase the power of the latest console at the time. This futuristic FPS game added more stealth mechanics when compared to past installments, giving players another means of completing some missions. It wasn’t the over-the-top action-packed gameplay that some fans might have been hoping for, but players were able to get a solid ten hours of the game at a minimum. Given the age of the title, you should be able to grab it for a hefty discount.

#23 Battlefield V

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Battlefield V is a blast, especially compared to the absolute mess that is Battlefield 2042. This particular installment to the series takes players to World War II, showcasing the brutal conditions that soldiers had to endure in decades past. Much like Battlefield 1, this release also features war stories where players will step into the shoes of various characters as they fight for their rights and loved ones. The available weaponry and equipment will range from periods during wartime including MG42s, PIAT launchers, and even combat knives and axes. Battlefield V came with a narrative campaign for gamers to enjoy, unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which was released around the same time. If you’re into online competitive gameplay, this is a great title to pick up.

#22 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Made as the successor to the ultimately canceled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Patriots, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege easily makes our list. The tactical shooter has an incredibly active community of online players to this day. Players step into a fight between a group of terrorists and, of course, the highly trained group of individuals that make up the Rainbow team. Essentially, one team of terrorists will seek a hostage while the Rainbow team must carefully breach a building and take down the terrorist group. There’s a bit more to the gameplay than running in and spraying bullets in each room, as stealth plays a big part. Instead of turning a home into an active war zone, there’s a slew of gadgets and weaponry to make kills more effective and accurate.

#21 Superhot

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Superhot was an immediate hit after indie developers first introduced the game during the 2013 7 Day FPS Challenge. Players take control of a protagonist that must take down a slew of red glowing humanoids. However, the big catch to this title is that time only moves when you do. As a result, players can carefully and slowly move around the level in order to avoid being hit by bullets or other projectile objects. This is a great example of a game lacking AAA graphics and complex mechanics managing to be more addicting than many other entries on this list.

#20 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Obviously, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War of the 1980s. A difficult and tense time for the world, players will be doing their part to keep their country safe from a devastating attack. While the fourth mainline installment to the Black Ops series was an online-only multiplayer game, we got a single-player experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Fans of the series will see some familiar faces return as they attempt to track down a Soviet spy. The storyline for the campaign is interesting, with a plethora of action-packed moments to keep players engaged. This is the very definition of an FPS, and while you can enjoy this game as a solo experience, just like with the other Call of Duty titles, there is an online multiplayer mode available as well.

#19 Borderlands 3

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

There’s so much love in the Borderlands franchise, and fortunately, it continued to thrive with a third installment released in 2019. This is an iconic shoot and loot game with the narrative following the Calypso Twins, who have discovered more vaults after the demise of Handsome Jack. It’s up to you to save the day, and while the narrative certainly picks up at the halfway point, Borderlands fans know that it’s all about finding the best loot. While the solo experience is enjoyable, these games are best experienced with friends. Those new to the series don’t have to go back to play the past installments as this third game features a new cast of characters and a fresh narrative. (We’d recommend Borderlands 2 until we’re blue in the face, though.)

#18 Fallout 4

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Fallout is mainly an RPG franchise, but Fallout 4 has plenty of FPS elements. This title once again throws players into the Wasteland, this time to find their son’s kidnappers. The entire game can be played from a first-person perspective, and along with searching for clues, meeting NPCs, and gathering new gear, loot, and weapons, you’ll have to battle against all sorts of hostile enemies. From human factions, robots, mutated monsters, and wildlife, it’s not easy living in the Wasteland. Chances are you’ve already played through this game by now, but if you happened to miss out on the title, it’s worth the pickup.

#17 Prey

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

2017s Prey from developers Arkane Studios is an FPS with survival horror elements. This futuristic title transports players to a space station infested with a hostile alien species. During your journey, gamers step into the shoes of Morgan Yu, who must find a means to get rid of the alien species and escape the station. You may recall the Prey franchise from when it first launched back in 2006, and it’s worth mentioning that this is not a reboot or remaster, but a reimagining of the IP with a new narrative. Much of the gameplay will involve exploring the station and solving puzzles as you progress. This is a singleplayer only narrative, so don’t expect any options to go through the game cooperatively or online with a crew. It’s also scarier than you’d think.

#16 Call of Duty: Warzone

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Call of Duty will show up plenty on this list, and for good reason. It’s hard to top this franchise when considering its incredible popularity–and regardless of a few missteps. If you’re not interested in purchasing the latest installment when it releases, Call of Duty: Warzone is a great alternative. The game is entirely free-to-play. It’s also a battle royale title, which is a genre that is continuing to pop off.

The gameplay is similar to that of the Modern Warfare series, so don’t expect anything more advanced from the later Black Ops installments. Overall, the game works much like other battle royale FPS games. Players drop into a large map and fight to be the last man standing or the last squad standing. Players can choose to play in a three-team squad or solo. Depending on how many players are left, your character is taken to a 1v1 match with another player if you get killed. The winner will get a second chance to drop on the map with nothing but their default pistol, meaning they’ll once again have to scavenge for items.

#15 Battlefield 1

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Developed by EA DICE, Battlefield 1 transported players back to WWI. The fifteenth installment to the Battlefield series, the FPS provides a fully fleshed-out multiplayer title filled with unique game modes. Players can also enjoy a solid narrative campaign. The campaign will also feature a few different characters from around the globe who will offer their personal accounts of the war. War is certainly not pretty, and Battlefield 1 does a stellar job showcasing the grittiness and carnage that soldiers had to experience in order to survive and achieve victory. Though some would argue that the narrative campaign is short, gamers can still spend countless hours the online multiplayer content.

#14 Far Cry 5

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The fifth main title for the franchise, Far Cry 5 takes place in the United States of America in a fictional Montana area known as Hope County. Within the narrative, Far Cry 5 pins players against Joseph Seed, a cult leader who has forced his way into controlling the area. As more innocent civilians become trapped and forced into submission under Seed’s rule, only a handful of resistance members stand in his way. Just as before, players can expect a first-person shooter set in an open-world environment which can be explored either on foot or via vehicle. The campaign can be experienced both as a single-player narrative or through cooperative multiplayer.

#13 Far Cry New Dawn

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Without spoiling too much of Far Cry 5, the New Dawn installment takes place 17 years after the end of the fifth mainline installment. With Hope County mangled and distorted by a nuclear blast, players will find new landmasses to explore. Survivors have started to rebuild the world, but a new threat of bandits has prevented Hope County from truly being free from tyrannical control. Players will be stepping up to free up outposts and prevent the bandit group controlled by twin sisters from destroying Hope County and the innocent citizens who dwell within it.

#12 Metro Redux

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

If you didn’t get a chance to jump into the post-apocalyptic world of Metro, you’ll want to pick up a copy of Metro Redux at your earliest convenience. This is a collection that features both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, originally made available for the last generation of consoles. Players will find that Metro Redux includes an overhaul in visuals along with 60fps gameplay for both titles as you brave the dangers of the Russian apocalypse. Likewise, if you play through the collection, you’ll be ready for the sequel to Metro: Last Light, Metro: Exodus.

#11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a bit different from the franchise’s past installments. If you played through Call of Duty narrative campaigns in the past, you’d likely skip this fourth installment as it only features multiplayer. Developers Treyarch opted to kill the single-player campaign to focus on multiplayer game modes such as the fan-favorite Zombies and a brand new Battle Royale mode. If you’re more interested in blowing bad guys away, this game doesn’t slack. Sometimes you don’t need a story–you just need the action.

#10 BioShock: The Collection

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

BioShock and BioShock 2 were iconic titles, and fans were thrilled when they recieved a remastered collection complete with a fresh coat of paint. Sold as a two-disc collection, all three games run in 1080p resolution with 60 frames per second, so even if you dabbled with the rapture before, these upgrades make replaying these games well worth it. If physical media isn’t your thing, you can grab it on Steam as well, complete with all single-player add-on content, the “Columbia’s Finest” pack, and Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock, featuring Ken Levine and Shawn Robertson. Now that’s some bang for your buck.

#9 Destiny 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Destiny 2 is a multiplayer experience and our top pick for good friends to play together. If you’re looking for a futuristic FPS and have yet to try Destiny or its sequel, you’re missing out. A quick turnoff for some gamers may be the repetitiveness and grinding involved, but going through the campaigns or side missions with a team can make this less painful. The casual gamer seeking a narrative journey to enjoy on their own time may want to pass this franchise up. Now a “free-to-play title,” you can enjoy this game without having to keep up with a subscription service fee. (Quite a bit of content still costs money, but you can play a fair amount without coughing up any cash. At least enough to decide whether or not you want to stick with it.)

#8 Doom

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Doom is an iconic franchise that sparked interest and controversy when it launched in 1993. Decades later, the game franchise received a much-needed facelift with a completely new reboot known simply as Doom. The reboot launched in 2016, and thankfully the developers at id Software did an incredible job at properly rebooting of the franchise. The protagonist, Doomguy, unleashes a hell that even the demons weren’t prepared for in this bloody romp. Typically, any game featuring demons turns into a survival horror title, but that’s not the case for Doom. Instead, gamers are humanity’s last hope for survival, and you’ve got no problem ripping demons apart or blasting them away with your trusty BFG 9000. Best of all, you can continue the fun with a few new enhancements and tweaks with Doom Eternal that follows the story from the 2016 release.

#7 Far Cry 6

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Far Cry fans were treated to Far Cry 6 in 2021. In this game, players are thrown onto a fictional Caribbean island called Yara where an evil dictator has taken control of the land, forcing civilians to pray for a better life. The only means of making that a reality is through a bloody revolution, and your protagonists take up arms to fight back at the regime. Being a guerrilla fighter, the tools you come across will have to make do. It’s a big uphill battle, and that means stealing gear, using your head to plan an attack before rushing in, using the environment to your advantage, and relying on some trusty firepower to get you through the conflict. Fortunately, you can make necessary upgrades to your gear and make some trusty tools even deadlier.

#6 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus & Wolfenstein: The New Order

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Wolfenstein: The New Order is a reboot of the iconic Wolfenstein franchise. The game puts players into an alternate universe where the Nazis party has successfully taken over the world. The focus is on BJ Blazkowicz, a man who was once on death row but managed to escape and join the resistance to fight off the Nazis and regain peace. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus follows the events of Wolfenstein: The New Order, which alters historical events. With the Nazi Regime ruling the world, a military resistance looks to fight back within America, acting as the nation’s second American Revolution against Nazi rule. Both titles are available for the platform, and each is well worth picking up to enjoy, though neither of the two games offers a multiplayer aspect. You’re looking at two very engaging single-player narrative journeys.

#5 Doom Eternal

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Doom Eternal picks things up after the events of Doom, where all hell has been unleashed on Earth. The only person who can save humanity is our favorite Doom Slayer, who has a few new tricks and skills in his arsenal. Players are dropped into this game and welcomed with more demon-killing gameplay, but there’s certainly more parkour and platforming this time around. It’s also quite a bit more intense with more demonic hostile enemies flocking the screen at a given moment. Whether it’s different weapons, grenades, grappling, or platforming, everything you learn along the way will be used crucially during battle. If you went into Doom thinking things were a bit too easy and wanted more of a challenge, you can find quite a bit of enjoyment with the sequel.

#4 Titanfall 2

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

From development studio Respawn Entertainment comes Titanfall 2. Players will still have the competitive online multiplayer component that Titanfall is known for. However, this time around, the sequel launches with a full single-player narrative campaign. This is something that was often brought up when Titanfall was originally released, and the developers kept it in mind while crafting this well-made sequel. Within the campaign, players will be taking on the role of Jack Cooper, a Militia pilot that earned his Titan after the mech’s driver was killed in action. Cooper must work his way back home from behind enemy lines. If you’re looking for more competitive gameplay, the online gameplay matches are still fully accessible. The carnage of monstrous mechs and nimble foot soldiers makes combat competitive and all the more intense.

#3 Apex Legends

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Apex Legends was a surprise battle royale title release. Despite no marketing being done to hype up this game, players quickly dove into the title to see what the free-to-play game was all about. The reception was incredible and fans still can’t get enough of this squad-based hero shooter. Fast-paced and intense, players will find plenty of traditional battle royale elements in this game. You’ll be dropped onto a map where you’ll gather loot and work as a team to flush out other players and tear them down to be the last one alive. Developers have been continuously working on this game to keep the gameplay new and fresh, so nothing should get in your way when it comes to grabbing this juggernaut.

#2 Call of Duty: Vanguard

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Here’s another Call of Duty installment worth picking up if you haven’t already–at least, if you can find it on sale. In the latest installment, players are tossed right back into a familiar setting for the franchise, World War II. The development team also introduced new characters in this title, so you’ll get a look at different frontlines and storylines from those that had to battle against the Nazi regime. It’s a shorter game, but there is also the online multiplayer gameplay with different maps, game modes, and a very competitive scene. There are quite a few players out there that pick these games up at launch and completely bypass the campaign in favor of the competitive online component. That’s where the fun is, especially in Vanguard.

#1 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

After Dying Light‘s immense success, it was no surprise that we got a sequel. Unfortunately, that sequel took quite a bit of time to release, but players now have a new installment to experience. Within Dying Light 2 Stay Human, players take on the role of a young man named Aiden. After the world was hit by a plague that turned humanity into mindless zombies, Aiden and his sister were used in child experiments. One day, Aiden and his sister become separated, now leading him on a journey to track her down.

Throughout the game, players explore a vast world in search of clues. However, it’s a hostile world to deal with, from zombie hordes to bandits. Outside of the typical slow-moving biters, newly transformed undead are far faster. Then you have banshees with greater jumping power, beasts that can spit acid, and variants that will alert others. You’ll find that Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes place in a completely open world filled with sidequests. If you want to finish this one, you’ll want to get started soon.