Nintendo Reaffirms Upcoming Game Launches

Nintendo just released its latest financial report for investors. In it, there’s some interesting information on game sales from this year and other related financial info. What is really interesting is the launch schedule for upcoming Nintendo Switch games that Nintendo included in the report.

The three most interesting 2022 games are Splatoon 3, Breath of the Wild 2, and Bayonetta 3. All three of which have been previously announced but have had very little shown since. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope‘s release also seems to be in that 2022 range. It’s looking like next year is going to be a particularly big year for Nintendo as Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild continue to hold their place in the top ten best-selling games of all time for the company. Gamers are eagerly anticipating their next installments.

A couple more to add to that vague “2022” timeframe, are Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Both are currently set for a “spring 2022” release.

The most mysterious part of the report is one game on the list which simply has “TBA” for its launch date. That game is Metroid Prime 4, which the report also states is a temporary title. It’s possible this date could become 2023 in an announcement at E3, but also, maybe not. Very little is known about the untitled game which only adds to its intrigue.

As for what we can count on right around the corner, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will hit shelves on November 19, with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain releasing on December 3. January 28, 2022, will bring Pokemon Legends: Arceus just after the holiday season. Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy is also set to arrive on March 4, 2022.

All things considered, next year is shaping up to be a good one for Nintendo Switch fans. With the company recently coming under fire for its release of an underwhelming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, maybe these upcoming games will help players forget all about that. I’m sure Nintendo hopes so.

