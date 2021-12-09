Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update Requires Reinstallation

Next week, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will welcome update 1.4.1, and players may be a little annoyed with what this entails–even if its implementation is making things better in the long run. In a post made to the Ubisoft forums, the company has warned players that they will be required to download the entire game again. This will range from 40GB to 78GB depending on the platform, so those with poor internet connections are in for a long day.

The company explains that this is part of a restructuring of the entire base game, which will be required for the development team to be able to support Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s’ “future content and game updates.” Ubisoft announced in June that the title will be receiving a second year of updates, with several expansions due to release during 2022. Although no details regarding these expansions have been officially released, those scouring the game’s Trophy list are claiming that the first expansion may be called Dawn of Ragnarok. Another leak is suggesting that a major Assassin’s Creed character will be returning to the scene in an upcoming crossover.

The good news about this potentially annoying reinstall is that the game’s size will be reduced. On the PlayStation 5, it will go from over 100GB to 77GB, while on the PlayStation 5 it will jump down from over 100GB to 75GB. The update itself will be around 40GB on the PlayStation 5 and 67GB on the PlayStation 4.

Will some of the new content make an appearance at The Game Awards 2021 tonight? It’s possible.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released in November 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. The title had the biggest launch in the franchise to date, with critics praising its narrative, voice acting, visuals, soundtrack, and world design. A new Nightmare difficulty was released in September 2021.

Source