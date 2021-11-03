Among Us Latest Surge of Players Came Thanks To Roblox Outage

Among Us is one of the more popular video games from 2020. While the game didn’t release last year, its popularity blew up because of the worldwide pandemic. Games like Among Us blew up when civilians were put in quarantine and forced to abide by social distancing rules. The social-focused game was a way to connect online with friends and go through a thrilling gameplay experience.

However, while the pandemic may not be as strict regarding social distancing orders, there are still quite a few active players. This is still one of the more popular free video game applications on smartphones. For Among Us developers,InnerSloth, they might have seen an uptick recently in players. This was likely due to another popular video game that had taken a hit for a few days. If you haven’t already heard, Roblox was down for several days.

Roblox is another incredibly popular video game for younger players. When the game went down for a few days, it was likely the cause for games such as Among Us to gain more concurrent players. This is what Sensor Tower, a mobile intelligence firm, is suggesting. Recently the firm reported their findings from the past few days when Roblox was down. According to their report, Among Us, Minecraft, even Twitch had a bump in users. But, of course, that doesn’t mean there weren’t any hits for Roblox.

Apparently, Roblox players managed to give the app some clicks just from players checking to see if the game was back up. With that said, the jump up for Among Us was 6%, and that slowly gained to 12% by the final day Roblox was down. That’s a hefty boost in players and some of which may hang around for a bit longer. Then again, there might be an even bigger surge coming as we know the next update will be bringing new class roles.

Source