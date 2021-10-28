Tomb Raider Celebrates 25 Years With New Ports, Discounts

Fans have been acutely aware that 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series. They’ve also been asking for more pomp and circumstance.

The first Tomb Raider title was released on the Sega Saturn in 1996, with a PlayStation port coming not too long after. Since then, Lara Croft has become one of the most widely-recognizable video game characters, holding six Guinness World Records and being called the “first sex symbol of video games” by Time magazine’s Kristina Dell. Now, with demand at an all-time high, Square Enix is putting on a party hat and giving fans some much-deserved swag.

Both Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch in 2022, marking the first time the heroine has appeared on the console. Crystal Dynamics, the game’s original developer, is partnering with Feral Interactive to port the top-down, co-op action games to the popular console. Sadly, these are the only game announcements Square Enix has mentioned so far, but those with Amazon Prime have a reason to celebrate: Rise of the Tomb Raider will be free to all Amazon Prime members from November 1 until November 14. Copies can be claimed on Amazon’s gaming site.

A number of Tomb Raider games available on Steam are being heavily discounted as well, so for those wanting to complete their collection, it’s worth taking a look. Square Enix has also begun sharing a number of tribute videos on the official Tomb Raider YouTube channel, each with the hashtag #TombRaider25. These uploads star the many women who have helped bring Lara to life over the years, including voice actors, models, artists, and writers.

Also announced was the fact that Earl Baylon will reprise the role of Jonah Maiava in the upcoming Netflix Tomb Raider animated series.

No matter how you celebrate the occasion, be sure to spend a little time with Lara Croft. She’s waiting to see you again.

