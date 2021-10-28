Xbox Series X Supply Could Get Better For The Holidays

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console has suffered from stock issues since it launched last year. The same has been true for Sony’s PS5 and practically every other electronic from graphics cards to phones and even cars. The situation has been especially bad for the new generation of consoles. Gamers find it difficult to get new consoles at the best of times. The supply issues and excitement for the new generation have made it difficult for gamers to find either of the new consoles for an entire year.

That could be about to change for the Series X. The head of Gamesindustry.biz, Christopher Dring, tweeted today that supplies of the Series X are due to improve “quite a bit”. Check out the full text of the tweet below.

Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run-in, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon. Microsoft will utilise those games and Game Pass as the key hardware selling points during the Christmas sales window — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 28, 2021

It’s unclear what Microsoft could have done to be able to improve the supply problem. It’s unlikely that the company has been able to improve production. If Sony and Microsoft could improve the production of their consoles, then they would have done it already. One practice that companies sometimes undertake is holding back products to ensure that they can meet demand at a later date. This could be what Microsoft has been doing if they are able to improve Series X supply.

The holiday season is the most important time of year for developers and console makers alike. That’s why we see so many games releasing in the October-December months. If Microsoft is able to improve the supply of Series X consoles for the holiday season, it could mean people buying one because they can’t find a PS5. With Microsoft focusing on its subscription services more and more, they need to get consoles into people’s hands. Time will tell whether Microsoft is indeed able to improve the supply of Xbox Series X consoles. A lot of gamers may be in for a happy holiday season if Microsoft is able to do so.

