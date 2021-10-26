God of War Ragnarok PC Port Rumor Spreads Online

The upcoming PC port of God of War has been causing a stir on the internet. Previously a PlayStation exclusive, last week brought news that Kratos and Atreus would be making their way to Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022. Jetpack Interactive is handling the port, and the game will feature support for Nvidia’s DLSS technology. This means boosted frame rates, lower latency, and ultra-wide 21:9 support. Players will be invited to use the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller or the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller to their hearts content. The decision to bring the title to PC will give more gamers the chance to experience the popular title ahead of God of War Ragnarok is released in 2022. Hopefully, they can find a PlayStation 5 by then.

Or maybe they won’t have to.

While the outsourcing of the port to Jetpack was an unexpected choice, Santa Monica Studios is still overseeing work on God of War for the PC. After the reveal of this mysterious third-party, the internet did what it always does: it snooped. On the company’s LinkedIn page, an employee of Jetpack named Warren Lee lists God of War Ragnarok as a current project of his. While it could just be a mistake, it’s also possible that Jetpack Interactive is also working on a PC port of Ragnarok alongside God of War. It’s unlikely that a PC port would come anytime near release day, but it will give PC gamers a little hope for the future.

2018’s God of War has sold almost 20 million copies on the PlayStation 4 alone, while God of War Ragnarok was awarded Most Wanted Game at the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards. It was also nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2020.

God of War Ragnarok still doesn’t have a concrete release date, but the title is set to hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles sometime in 2022.

