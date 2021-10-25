Call of Duty: Vanguard Operators Detailed in New Blog Post

Ahead of the game’s upcoming release day, the operators of Call of Duty: Vanguard are enjoying some time in the spotlight. In a recent PlayStation blog post, the narrative lead at Sledgehammer Games Stephen Rhodes, and the senior narrative designer Robert Lo gave some new details on these four diverse characters. Arthur Kingsley and Poline Petrova were previously introduced as part of the title’s campaign, while two new multiplayer operators were revealed in this new in-depth chat. Intro videos for each character have also been released.

The first operator is the leader of Vanguard’s Special Operation Task Force Arthur Kingsley. With a unique origin and backstory, the charismatic soldier was born in Cameroon, educated in England, and has experience as a British paratrooper.

A member of Kingsley’s task force, Polina Petrova is known for her terrifying skills as a sniper. Feared by the Nazis and nearly worshipped by the Russians, her story was described by the developers as being terribly deep and emotional.

Daniel Take Yatsu is a new operator who will only be found in multiplayer mode. A sniper, Yatsu does what he can to guard his fellow soldiers. Sent to an internment camp for Japanese citizens in the United States, he was drafted into the army to defend a nation that had betrayed him.

Finally, Padmavati Balan is another multiplayer-exclusive character. Adept at jungle warfare, caring for the wounded as a nurse, and reciting poetry, she is a balanced mix of soldier and civilian.

“Even though it’s a larger-than-life story, at Vanguard’s heart is a universal experience many of us have lived: finishing a tough job with a band of coworkers you didn’t choose and making true friendships and lasting bonds along the way,” the developers noted in the post.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will support cross-play and cross-progression on release. A story trailer was released earlier this month, and it has been hinted that the game will evolve into a trilogy.

