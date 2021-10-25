Elden Ring Reveals New Screenshots on Social Media

Last week, it was announced that Elden Ring would be delayed from its original January 2022 release window, and the world gave a collective groan. The highly-anticipated action game is now due to hit the scene at the end of February, and though waiting might be painful, the development team at FromSoftware is trying to soothe the pain–or exacerbate it–by sharing some new screenshots from the title on social media. They make some incredible wallpapers for your PC, as well.

In the first new screenshot, a group of characters takes on a massive axe-wielding giant holding swords and staffs. The content of the Tweet is also interesting, inviting fans to sign up for the closed network test set to take place next month. Enrollment in this timed beta ends on November 1.

Some challenges are best overcome with cooperation.



Register before November 1 and you may be selected to join the #ELDENRING Closed Network Test: https://t.co/fuF1iFvBGS pic.twitter.com/8elCqTAID2 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 18, 2021

A second image ignores Elden Ring‘s combat, instead showing off some gorgeous nighttime scenery. Sitting beside the player character is Melina, a guide who will play an important role in the new title.

"Traveler from beyond the Fog, I am Melina. I offer you an accord."#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/zPre1ONcSM — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 22, 2021

Elden Ring will take place in the realm of the Lands Between. The story will commence sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards called the Great Runes. Though once protected and blessed by the Ring and the Erdtree, the realm is now ruled by the demigod offspring of Queen Marika the Eternal, each corrupted by shards of the Ring. As a Tarnished–an exile from the Lands Between who lost the Ring’s grace–summoned back after this great Shattering, players will traverse the lands to find the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring is now scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A closed network test is scheduled to take place in November.

Source