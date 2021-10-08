Destiny 2 Removing Forsaken Campaign Next Year

Destiny 2 has been making fans happy lately. Bungie is hard at work continuing to improve Trials of Osiris, and last month, the company released the digital fashion magazine ‘Threads of Light,’ paying tribute to the player base’s incredible glamour sense. That high note couldn’t last forever, sadly, as today it was announced that the beloved Forsaken campaign and The Tangled Shore destination will be vaulted on February 22, 2022, along with all other Year 4 seasonal content. The fan-favorite Presage and Harbinger missions will be removed from the game at this time as well. February 22 is the launch date for the title’s next expansion The Witch Queen.

Though quite a bit of content will be going away, it should be noted that the Dreaming City will still be available as a destination. Players will also still be able to jump into The Warden of Nothing strike, The Proving Grounds strike, and The Battlegrounds. In fact, Battlegrounds will be combined with strikes in the upcoming Vanguard Operations playlist, which will also be free to all players on February 22. The currency exchange provided by the Spider will now be available from Master Rahool in the Tower.

If you somehow missed playing through Forsaken and want to see what the hype is all about, the campaign will be free for all players starting December 7 until the launch of the game’s next expansion. Upon the release of The Witch Queen, Bungie has promised to unvault a few things to celebrate, though they haven’t been clear on exactly what this will be. All we know is to expect a classic raid, two PvP maps, and a little something from the original Destiny title.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC. The game’s next expansion The Witch Queen drops on February 22, 2022.

