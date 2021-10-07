The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Character Trailer Released

Last month, the Bandai Namco YouTube channel uploaded an interview with Ashley Tisdale, star of the upcoming anthology horror title The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Despite not being a horror star, and despite this project being her first time working on a video game, hopes were high given the fantastic scares delivered by the two previous titles, Man of Medan and Little Hope. Ahead of the game’s upcoming release on October 22, a new trailer was just released today highlighting the game’s main cast as a whole.

Along with Ashley Tisdale, the cast includes Paul Zinno, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Alex Gravenstein, and Nick E. Tarabay. This time, the story will follow a collection of soldiers suddenly trapped underground in an ancient Mesopotamian temple. As they struggle to escape back to the surface, things get more and more precarious and horrifying as strange creatures begin to follow them in the darkness. Much like past titles in the series, don’t get too attached to a character, if you know what I mean. Back in June, a story trailer was uploaded to YouTube, having fans of Until Dawn practically leaping from their seats for more horror action. After all, who doesn’t want the enormous stress of trying to keep each and every character alive by making a massive number of extremely detailed choices?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes will be released just in time for Halloween, on October 22, 2021. You’ll be able to pick up the title for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you haven’t played the other games in the series, no worries! Each game is a standalone title with its own set of scares to be had. House of Ashes will be the third title in the series, with eight total games planned.

