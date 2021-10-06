Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Rumor Picks Up More Steam

There is no shortage of rumors and leaks supposedly connected to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Fans have been watching for any news to pop up regarding the IP. However, all that Rockstar Games has been offering fans is news regarding Grand Theft Auto Online and ports for Grand Theft Auto V. With that said, there is still plenty of rumors surfacing online for the anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Likewise, we’ve seen quite a bit of attention surrounding a supposed Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster.

We’ve been hearing about a remastered collection coming out for modern platforms. These games included Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. While these games are quite popular, they are a bit rough to play today. So that’s where a remastered collection could come in and help tie players over until the next major installment is ready for its release.

It seems the new Rockstar Launcher update from today has began preparing for the new remasters for the GTA Trilogy. pic.twitter.com/qgqu9aegdL — Ben (@videotech_) October 5, 2021

What we don’t have right now is an official confirmation that this collection is being developed. Currently, there is a new Rockstar Games launcher datamine that has surfaced online from Videotech_ on Twitter. The Twitter user posted some new lines of code that haven’t appeared online yet. Surprisingly, these lines that refer to the previous Grand Theft Auto games were around before the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC.

Still, this surfaced up today because the Twitter user went on to check the lines once again since there was an update to the Rockstar Games launcher. That update also added reference to the Unreal Engine into the mix. This discovery has added quite a bit of fuel to the rumor online, and now it seems like all we have to do is wait for the official confirmation. Unfortunately, we don’t know just when that would be, but it’s bound to come up sooner than later. Then the focus can once again go back to Grand Theft Auto 6’s imminent release.

