Injustice 3 Coming Soon? Ed Boon Appearing at DC FanDome

We’re only 11 days away from DC FanDome! DC’s free, global virtual fan event will feature a huge cast of special guests, lots of announcements on upcoming releases, and plenty of activities for DC comic fans on October 16, 2021. The event is quite new, with the first FanDome being held last year to massive fanfare. Tons of exciting things were announced, from Gotham Knights to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League–but fans noticed the absence of one particular game at the 2020 event. In 2021, one guest in particular immediately had fans of the Injustice series of fighting games speculating: Ed Boon, the creative director of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, will be making an appearance. Will this be the year that Injustice 3 is finally announced? Given that it’s been over four years since the release of Injustice 2, it might not be a theory that’s too far-fetched.

The company behind Injustice 3, NetherRealm Studios, has announced that it has wrapped production on Mortal Kombat 11, with the final DLC and Ultimate Edition now available. So what comes next? Plenty of leaks in regards to the studio’s next game, from a roster to a suspected 2022 release date. Can these be trusted? Ed Boon might be able to shine some light on that later this month.

If you do trust the leaks, the suspected roster includes the following: Aquaman, Batman, Beast Boy, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Cheshire, Constantine, Cyborg, Deathstroke, Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, Joker, King Shark, Lex Luthor, Metallo, Mirror Master, Nekron, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Red Tornado, Robin, Supergirl, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Anti-Monitor. It’s also rumored to be titled Injustice: Gods Will Fall, and if that’s the case, we dig it.

For those who may have missed Injustice 2–or who might need a refresher–the 2017 fighting game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows, as well as mobile devices. DC FanDome will be streaming for free on October 16.

