Metal Gear Solid Remake Is Reportedly In Development

Konami is known for some big video game IPs in the past. However, over the past several years, the iconic development studio has dwindled in the public eye. As a result, there was less work on their iconic video game IPs and instead was going further into slot machines. Now a new report from VGC suggests that Konami is going to make a big turnaround. We have multiple projects in the works, including Metal Gear Solid.

VGC heard from a source at Konami recently. During the conversation, it was unveiled that Konami restructured. As a result, there is a focus on getting some of their past iconic video game IPs into the limelight again. To start things off, we’ll get a new Castlevania reimagining project. However, afterward, it looks like Metal Gear Solid is another IP to get picked back up finally. So it seems like this will be a remake or potentially a reboot.

The report suggests that an external studio in Singapore will remake Metal Gear Solid but with more focus on the fan-favorite entry, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Just how it will turn out remains to be seen, but the last entry was Metal Gear Survive which wasn’t a big hit. With the franchise known for creating Hideo Kojima, it should be interesting to see how the IP continues without the developer working at Konami.

At any rate, this is not the only project that is getting a revival. The Konami source also revealed to VGC that there are multiple Silent Hill games in development. We’re hopeful that Konami can turn things around, but we’ll have to wait and see how these titles handle. Meanwhile, there is also the fact that these are just reports from a VGC source. None of the announcements have officially come out yet.

