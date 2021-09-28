Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Event Planned for TGS

In a new announcement, Square Enix has confirmed that new information regarding the upcoming title Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be revealed at this weekend’s Tokyo Game Show 2021. Details regarding the somewhat mysterious (and extremely memed-on) title have been scarce since its initial announcement and demo earlier this year at E3, but now, fans might get the answers they seek, such as: why is that Jack guy wearing a very modern-looking shirt in a fantasy setting, and why is he so exceedingly angry at this Chaos fella?

The game seems to be a reimagining of the original Final Fantasy title, which sees four Warriors of Light on a quest to kill Chaos. Rather than follow the traditional Final Fantasy formula of turn-based combat, the brief demo made available to fans showed off a more hack n’ slash battle system, drawing comparisons to Nioh.

The special Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin event will air on October 2 at 9PM JST. The broadcast has been confirmed to have English subtitles.

Along with information about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, those tuning into the Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 YouTube stream this weekend can expect updates on a number of other titles, such as ActRaiser Renaissance, Chocobo GP, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Forspoken, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Triangle Strategy, and Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roar. While these games are all confirmed to be making appearances, it’s likely that other unannounced titles will also appear–though, sadly, Final Fantasy XVI will be missing from the activities.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin doesn’t have an official release date quite yet, though Square Enix has teased that the game will be coming sometime in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. We can only keep our fingers crossed for no delays.

Source