Alan Wake Remastered 4K Gameplay Footage Released

Only one week ahead of release, some gorgeous footage from Alan Wake Remastered has just been shared by Remedy. Compared to the original 2010 title, the changes are immediately visible, with vast improvements to the lighting and sizeable leaps in texture quality. The controls still look as clunky as they always did, but hey, you can’t win ’em all. Check out the full seven minutes here:

Those playing the game on the PC can expect a number of graphical options, including motion blur, film grain toggles, an FOV slider, and a massive list of settings to fiddle around with, like shadows, draw distance, and terrain quality. This version will also support Nvidia’s DLSS mode, along with HBAO+ for ambient occlusion.

Alan Wake was originally released for the Xbox 360 in 2010. The title follows the titular character, a thriller novelist, as he attempts to get to the bottom of his wife’s disappearance during a vacation in a small Washington town. As he progresses, events from his latest novel–which he can’t recall writing–start to become reality. Alan Wake received a slew of positive reviews upon release and has been continuously praised over the last decades for its plot twists and writing.

Alan Wake Remastered is set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 5, 2021. This will be the game’s first leap to PlayStation, and we’re excited to see how things play out for the classic title as it’s introduced to some fresh faces.

