Cosplay Spotlight: Cyberpunk 2077 V – Shiva Cosplay

Shiva Cosplay

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video game titles in 2020. After a series of delays, players finally got their hands on the game in early December of last year. Unfortunately, the game was not in great shape when it launched, and it brought plenty of criticisms from fans and critics. In addition, the number of bugs and glitches made it nearly impossible to play on specific platforms.

However, the development studio has been pushing out a series of updates. Their goal is to bring Cyberpunk 2077 up to their standards. We might not be completely free of bugs, but players should have an easier time enjoying this game today. Right now, it’s easy to point out the flaw and bugs of Cyberpunk 2077, but you have to admit there were some stunning visuals and exciting characters scattered throughout Night City. Today, we want to highlight a custom cosplay of the leading protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 V.

Shiva Cosplay recently uploaded their take on V through their social media profiles. Visually, the cosplayer pulled off the aesthetics of V and the Cyberpunk 2077 tone. You have iconic clothing with the jacket featuring neon highlights. Likewise, you can see the markings of cyberware. Additionally, the cosplayer has also shared the process of crafting everything up through their social media.

To top it off, the background also gives a neon cyberpunk vibe. It looks like V was pulled straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. If you enjoy the work put into this cosplay, you’ll want to follow the creator. You can find more of their work on both Twitter along Instagram.