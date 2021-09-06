Far Cry 6 World Director Says Longtime Fans Should Catch Subtle Easter Eggs

Later on next month, we’ll be getting the next installment to the Far Cry franchise. This IP has been around for several years now. With iconic villains and even settings, the next installment will be keeping up with that trend. Players here will be battling against an evil tyrant within a fictional Caribbean island. However, during the game, you should notice a few callbacks and easter eggs from previous installments. Recently, Ben Hall, the game world director, spoke about making easter eggs for the upcoming video game installment.

Since we’re getting the sixth mainline installment to the Far Cry franchise, some fans might expect plenty of easter eggs to call back to past video game releases. Fortunately, for longtime fans, you should be able to spot some of those subtle nods to the past games. This comes from Ben Hall during an interview with Comicbook.com. During the conversation, the topic of easter eggs and breaking the fourth wall came up.

“How and when do we break the fourth wall? It’s subtle, and they’re really in there for the fans, so that people that have played through different versions of the game before, they see that we were making a nod to certain things.” Ben Hall

According to Ben Hall, the references and easter eggs are going to be subtle. This means you’ll need to keep a close eye out to spot them within the game. However, they won’t be glaring so much that newcomers will pick up on them. Instead, this looks to be content added in for those that have been with the franchise for the past several releases. Regardless, if you’re new to the series, this is a game you can pick up and play without having played the past installments.

Far Cry 6 will put players into a unique storyline. Here players are taking the role of a guerrilla fighter looking to take back the country of Yara. With a tyrant leader, the fight will be a tough one when facing the regime. Fortunately, being a guerrilla fighter also means being able to blend into the regular group of citizens. So perhaps, while you’re freely exploring the area disguised as a citizen, it will be a bit easier spotting the randomly hidden subtle references Ubisoft put into the game.

If you’re interested in picking this game up, you’ll want to mark your calendars. Far Cry 6 will be launching on October 7, 2021. When the game does release, you’ll find it on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source