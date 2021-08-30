Saints Row Reboot Will Allow Players To Create Their Own Character

When it comes to the Saints Row franchise, players were able to craft their character. Again, it was something expected with this upcoming installment. While the reveal trailer did highlight several characters, it didn’t point out players would have their own custom protagonist. Fortunately, the developers opted to bring out the character customization confirmation through their official Saints Row website. As a result, players can create their unique characters with quite robust setting options.

The website didn’t go into too much detail quite yet. However, the post does confirm that character creation is still featured in this upcoming reboot. According to the post, players can expect an extensive character creation feature, but we’ll have to wait for the game to receive a highlight on this component. Now fans are waiting on more details to hit the public in regards to the narrative and gameplay.

Speaking of the reveal, while it did catch attention online, it wasn’t necessarily positive attention. Prior to Gamescom Opening Night Live fans knew a reboot for Saints Row was going to be present. Fans of the franchise were expecting over-the-top wacky gameplay as the past couple of installments. However, that wasn’t the case. Instead, developers opted to scale things back quite a bit, and it has fans uneasy over this new direction.

While fans have been vocal over this direction, it doesn’t look like the developers will back down with this reboot. Likewise, some fans are still judging the product as we haven’t seen too much of this game. Instead, we will likely get more gameplay footage to highlight just what the game will be like when released. With that said, players can expect this game to release on February 25, 2022. Saints Row will be available for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does launch.

