Wasteland 3 Set to Get DLC About the Cult of the Holy Detonation

One of the new things announced at the Xbox Gamescom show is an upcoming DLC for Wasteland 3. The new DLC, called “Cult of the Holy Detonation,” will allow players to take on a strange group in the mountains. The DLC is set to launch on October 5, and it’ll be the final expansion for the game following the Battle of Steeltown expansion.

The Cult of Holy Detonation appears to be about a cult in Cheyenne Mountain, in Colorado, that worships a potential nuclear detonation — I was reminded of the cult from Megaton in Fallout 3, only worse. The group apparently wants to share the light of their “Holy Detonation” with everyone, which, as you might imagine, is not a good thing. As inXile puts it: “It’s one last mission for the Rangers in Colorado, and the outcome is certain to be explosive—one way or the other.”

The news release from inXile reveals how this will play out and what the main conflict is: “Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation—a nuclear explosion held in stasis. Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation’s energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honor their god, and you’re going to have to muscle your way to the altar.”

The expansion’s gameplay will apparently be more like a dungeon crawler, with objectives to complete and new characters: “As they face overwhelming odds, the Rangers will need to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, and engage defensive countermeasures to stem an unending tide of dangerous mutants and machines within the dilapidated military bunker.” It’ll launch for all platforms, while Xbox Game Pass members can get a 10% discount.

