Red Dead Redemption 2 Modder Is Bringing Back Mexico Map

When it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2, this was a massive hit. Rockstar Games always has an appeal when they launch a title into the marketplace. Best of all, this was a prequel game. That allowed both veteran and newcomers to pick it up. Here players could join in with the infamous Van der Linde gang prior to the start of Red Dead Redemption. Since this game was a prequel, most were assuming a remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption was coming.

This would make sense especially for the PC since that particular game never came to the platform. However, that remastered edition never came to fruition and its left players a bit stumped. We could have a continuation to the game narrative with this remastered edition. In fact some of the areas you would visit in Red Dead Redemption were eventually unlocked. Players would have to complete the campaign, but afterwards you could explore a bit of the first installment’s map in Red Dead Redemption 2.

One modder is actually taking on the challenge to replicate more of the original map into the game. Thanks to PCGamesN, we’re finding out about Redmaxbr. This individual is a modder that’s been adding different areas of Mexico into Red Dead Redemption 2. While you can see Mexico in Red Dead Redemption 2, that was one of the areas that Rockstar Games opted to not add to the game map. That’s when one individual decided to take on the challenge of bringing the map back.

The modder has been slowly adding different areas of Mexico into the game. You’ll find Casa Madrugada, El Matadero, even Fort Mercer from the Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare DLC. With that said, there have been rumors circulating online that Rockstar Games would potentially make a remastered edition of Red Dead Redemption. But, of course, there’s been no official statement on the matter.

