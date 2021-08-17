Cyberpunk 2077 Available For Limited $10 Deal On PlayStation 4

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games for a long while. This title was hyped up for years. After several delays CD Projekt Red was able to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 into the marketplace last year. However, it was a mess when it first launched, with so many bugs popping up. In addition, some platforms found the game to be unplayable. Initially it looked like the developers were banking on a day one patch to smooth things out. Unfortunately, that was too much of a challenge to overcome before the launch date arrived.

Now, nearly a year later, the game has been receiving several updates to clear out issues. Today we’re going to be getting news on the next major 1.3 update for Cyberpunk 2077. If you were holding out on getting this game for developers to reach a more acceptable build, then it might have paid off. The game has dropped below the $59.99 price tag in general. But today, the game is at its lowest we’ve seen so far with a special limited-time deal.

Best Buy is offering consumers a copy of the game for console platforms for just $10. Unfortunately, it looks like the Xbox One platform is not being featured for a physical copy. You can still purchase a digital code, but to get the $10 deal, seems to be only available for the PlayStation 4. That might be a bit of a bummer for Xbox One owners. However, this might be the cheapest you’ll find the game for a good while.

As mentioned, CD Projekt Red is going to highlight the 1.3 updates later today. With it will come some news on DLC, which should sway some players back into Night City after initially finishing this game. This new update and the upcoming DLC could be a great time to pick up a copy of this game.

