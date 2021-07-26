Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Launches August 12th

We finally know just when we can expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s big expansion, Siege of Paris. Previously this past week, a page from Xbox, which had since been taken down, claimed the game would be launching on August 5, 2021. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as it’s been noted to launch into the marketplace on August 12, 2021. This shred of news comes from the recent 1.3.0 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s been a waiting game for the upcoming Siege of Paris expansion, and fortunately, we know just how long of a wait we’ll need to endure. As mentioned, the announcement date came from the patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.0, rather than being its own specific expansion announcement. However, Ubisoft noted that the second expansion will be coming out on August 12, 2021, requiring a download. We know that we’ll get our hands on some new in-game items such as weapons and gear with this expansion. Likewise, there are new enemies and the return of black box infiltration missions.

Meanwhile, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.3.0 update will be hitting the marketplace tomorrow, July 27, 2021. This update will add options for NPC leveling progression, adjustment to the Skill Tree, along with the standard tweaks or enhancements from the previous Wrath of the Druids expansion. Fortunately, that’s not a long wait at all to endure, as tomorrow, when you get around to picking up the game again, you’ll be able to update onto this new patch.

Since we now know just when we can get our hands on the upcoming Siege of Paris DLC expansion, it shouldn’t be long before new details emerge. If you haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla yet, then you can do so for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms. For more details on the game, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage in the video embedded above.

Source