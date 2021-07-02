Hideo Kojima Reportedly In Talks to Make a Game for Xbox

The latest industry scuttlebutt has it that Hideo Kojima, the creator of PlayStation titles like Death Stranding and P.T. (and a little title you may have heard of called Metal Gear Solid), is in discussions with Microsoft to make an exclusive, cloud-based game. The deal is still in the early stages, but the two parties are in discussion and a new report says they have signed a letter of intent that they’re going to work out the deal.

The report comes from GamesBeat, and writer Jeff Grubb says of the letter of intent: “This signifies that both parties have agreed to a generalized deal while lawyers continue hashing out the finer points.” The two parties have been in talks to make a new Kojima game for quite some time, but now it’s looking more and more likely that this potential project will be an Xbox exclusive, and that it’s going to be a very large, cloud-based title.

In addition to Kojima, this letter of intent revealed what exactly Kim Swift’s role at Microsoft will be. According to the report, she was hired to help make Kojima’s prototype for a cloud game a reality. We already knew she was hired in part because of her experience working with cloud gaming development, and the gist of the theory about her hiring was that she would assist in building a massive cloud-based game.

Not everyone is happy about this potential exclusivity deal. Some PlayStation fans (assuming this isn’t something made by trolls) have created a Change.org petition to cancel this potential deal with Microsoft. They say: “Kojima is betraying his loyal fans. He has been blinded by greed. We must help him come back to the winning side.” Considering even auteur pieces like Kojima’s games require money to make, I highly doubt that’ll be enough to sway Kojima away from the talks with Microsoft.

Source: GamesBeat