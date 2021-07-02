Nintendo Mini Console Classics Could Make A Return

Nintendo is a company that got into the video game industry several decades ago at this point and their popularity has continued to allow the company to thrive today. If you look back at the Nintendo company, you can chart out countless classic IPs. As a result, there’s a market out there for fans who will feel nostalgic about a game or console outside of new IPs and platforms. Fortunately, for plenty of fans out there Nintendo brought out a nostalgic release with the Nintendo Classic lineups.

It wasn’t very long ago that Nintendo brought out the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition. This was a small console that acted like a plug-and-play. Here players would get a shell of a small NES console with a controller. From there, they could plug it in and play a slew of classic video game titles from the console generation. Then afterward with the massive success of the NES Classic, we got the announcement and release of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic which again acted very much like the same NES Classic but this time based around the SNES console model and games.

Recently Nintendo held a Q&A where investors were able to ask questions. It was during this back and forth with investors that the question about classic editions came up. When asked about the previous release of NES Classic Editions, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said that they are always looking to appeal towards older gamers that might now be parents. With Nintendo 64 being 25 years old at this point, there was plenty of fans wondering if we would receive the Nintendo 64 Classic Edition but that never came to fruition. With that said, it doesn’t look like tapping into nostalgia is something Nintendo might not be giving up on.

Still, one of the areas that might be more appealing is if Nintendo Switch Online provides some ability to play more classic games. There’s been plenty of fans out there that’s been vocal about seeing more platforms get represented on the Nintendo Switch Online service along with adding more past iconic video game titles into the mix. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just what all Nintendo opts to do as they have been pretty quiet in regards to plans.

Source: Comicbook