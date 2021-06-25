Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Gives Players Alerts For Certain Upcoming Scenes

Doki Doki Literature Club is one of the more popular free video games you’ll see featured on digital marketplaces like Steam. This is a dating simulator that mixes in horror elements, however, this is far from a game that looks anything remotely like a horror video gameplay experience. On the surface, Doki Doki Literature Club is a visual novel, one that likely follows a dating simulation. With that said, the surface is incredibly misleading.

Players can expect a psychological horror game that toys with the players. As the deeper you get into the narrative and date the various characters, the more unsettling the game becomes. Unfortunately, this is a game that I really can’t dive into with the premise as it would spoil too much and it’s a title that’s best going into without really any knowledge other than knowing that it’s quite the unsettling horror dating sim gameplay experience. However, if you’re not much of a fan of disturbing scenes or would like some heads-up notice then you’re in luck.

As mentioned, this is a game that’s best played without having any knowledge of what’s to come. It’s a psychological horror title that throws players into a series of twists and turns unexpectedly. While it’s been highly regarded as a popular video game experience, several players might not give this game a chance because of the disturbing moments that show up. We know that a new edition is coming out with Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and with it will come an option to alert players of upcoming disturbing scenes.

This option will give players an insight into what’s to come or players can read through all the spoilers if they don’t mind getting the narrative ahead of time. At any rate, this warning as mentioned will be completely optional. Players can turn the warnings off and enjoy the game as it was developed originally. Meanwhile, those that want to dive into Doki Doki Literature Club Plus can do so on June 30, 2021.

