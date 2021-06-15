Halo Infinite Will Not Have Loot Boxes

When it comes to Microsoft, one of their biggest exclusives that they owned before all the acquisitions they have recently acquired was Halo. This series first got started with Bungie and while the original development studio has gone on to work on their next big IP, Destiny, Halo was given control to 343 Industries. We’re all waiting for Halo Infinite and fortunately, we got some news regarding the game during this year’s E3 2021 streams.

Microsoft had featured Halo Infinite during their media stream conference which highlighted the game and what players can expect. However, one of their biggest reveals was that the multiplayer was set to be free-to-play. This is a big move and one that had fans ecstatic to get the thrill of playing Halo matches online with friends. With that said there might have been some players curious as to what this could mean for in-game purchases.

Loot boxes have been a big problem for plenty of players around the world. It’s a bit of a gamble as you pay a fee to get random items. Although, players continue to pursue these loot boxes to obtain the hardest and more valuable gear. Of course, that won’t be a problem with Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Recently a video overview was posted which noted that there won’t be any loot boxes and the fact that 343 Industries was going into the game development with players in mind.

This means that there is no pay-to-way aspect. Instead, the game will offer battle passes that will provide cosmetic customization options for the characters. You’ll change colors, armors, and emblems to name just a few. We’re still having to wait for the game to release as it’s not slated to launch until sometime this holiday season. Regardless, there is likely going to be plenty of players logging in at launch.

Source: Gamesradar, YouTube