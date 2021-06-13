Life is Strange: True Colors Footage Showcases Empathy Powers In Action

The Life is Strange franchise is a massive one so it’s not surprising to see a new installment is in the works. However, rather than Dontnod Entertainment working on this latest project, we know that developers Deck Nine are bringing out Life is Strange: True Colors. This title will have a brand new storyline and characters to follow through a narrative-driven storyline. Likewise, just with the past Life is Strange games, there’s a supernatural power here as well.

Within Life is Strange: True Colors we’re following a young woman named Alex Chen who reunites with her brother Gabe after growing up in a foster family. However, one day Gabe dies in a mysterious accident that affects the town in general. With no clear answers as to what happened that day, Alex will have to tap into her supernatural empathy powers as Alex can see different auras from people around her.

These colorful auras will indicate what a character is feeling at the moment. This could be anything from sad, mad, or fearful. With these powers, Alex will tap into the lives of the different characters and attempt to figure out just what’s going on along with potentially gaining some new insight into the accident that cost Gabe’s life. We have new gameplay footage as well for this game which was featured through the E3 2021 Square Enix Presents stream that was featured online earlier today.

In this gameplay footage, we get a look at the choices that players will be able to make and how they would affect the gameplay. Likewise, Alex can tap into especially strong emotional auras to see the world as the character is feeling which may help get a better understanding of what they are going through although it can be quite dangerous for Alex to endure. Currently, Life is Strange: True Colors will be hitting the marketplace on September 10, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: YouTube