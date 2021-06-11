PlayStation CEO Says Removing Cyberpunk 2077 From Storefront Was Not Easy

CD Projekt Red was one of the more cherished game development studios going into 2020 because of their incredibly detailed work that went into The Witcher trilogy. After coming from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt along with the expansions that were released afterward, there were a ton of players eagerly awaiting to get their hands on the next big video game release from this studio which was Cyberpunk 2077. This game was highly anticipated and while it’s best to not hype a game up too much, fans felt that after The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red knew how to deliver a solid product into the marketplace.

2020 was a long wait for fans who were tuning into the different streams, trailers, interviews, and updates regarding Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately for fans, this game was also suffering from delays, but the studio claimed that 2020 would not wrap without the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. After enduring delays and going through countless years to develop the game, Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched within December of last year. The results were lackluster as the game was full of technical bugs and problematic issues.

The base models of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were practically unplayable which prompted Sony to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from their digital storefront. Now with an interview with Axios, Sony PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan offered a new statement regarding the delisting of this game. According to Jim Ryan, this decision to remove Cyberpunk 2077 was incredibly tough but the company felt that they couldn’t sell a game that they knew could prompt a poor gameplay experience.

Unfortunately, there was no comment regarding what it would take for Cyberpunk 2077 to return to the digital storefront again for PlayStation 4 owners. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red has been working on other projects but has since confirmed that the majority of the team is still working on Cyberpunk 2077 to provide updates and expansions. Speaking of expansions, this is a game that was supposedly set to have the expansions unveiled before the game release. That didn’t happen and now players who have completed the game since it was released last year are still waiting to see what DLC is coming out to prompt them into returning to Night City once again.

Source: Axios