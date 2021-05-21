No Man’s Sky Gets Limited-Time Mass Effect Crossover

Hello Games, the developers of No Man’s Sky, today revealed their space universe is crossing over with Bioware’s Mass Effect series. Starting today, you’ll be seeing Mass Effect’s iconic spaceship cruising around the expansive game universe and can even get it yourself — but you’ll have to hustle, as you only have a week-and-a-half to do it. But if you do, you can keep the legendary spaceship in your game permanently. I hope to see many of them in the universe shortly.

For a limited time, the Normandy SR-1, the flagship of Mass Effect’s main character, Commander Shepard, is available for players to acquire. For Mass Effect fans, this is the version of the Normandy that appears in the first game, not the To get it, you have to finish the latest in-game expedition before May 31. This is called the Beachhead expedition, and like all expeditions, it’s basically an adventure that several players can share together.

It would be good enough news just based on Mass Effect’s name recognition alone, but with the release of the recent Legendary Edition, this means that there are likely lots of new fans who will be able to enjoy the nuances of the crossover. According to Hello Games, anyone who finishes the expedition will be able to add the Normandy to their frigate fleet permanently.

The developers at Hello Games were apparently very pleased to be part of the crossover: “We are thrilled and flattered that BioWare and EA let us pay tribute in this way. As huge fans of the series, it’s a lovely moment for sci-fi fans. Like everyone else we’ve been rediscovering the amazing universe of Mass Effect through the release of the Legendary Edition. I still have chills every time I see this incredibly iconic ship warping in, and was delighted to see so many people have the same reaction.”

Source: Hello Games