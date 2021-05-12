Ubisoft Will Be Releasing Free-To-Play Games In Hopes Of Expanding Their Franchises 

Ubisoft has been around for decades. This company knows how to craft up some incredible video game projects to release into the marketplace. With franchises dealing with Tom Clancy, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry, there’s usually a few notable big AAA titles that are released yearly from Ubisoft. However, it looks like the company is making an interesting move going forward.

Today we’re finding out that the recent Ubisoft earnings call came with the announcement of upcoming free-to-play games. This is not the first announcement of Ubisoft making a free-to-play game either. Last week we found out about Ubisoft developing a free-to-play spin-off title to Tom Clancy’s The Division. While we don’t know very much about The Division: Heartland, this new free-to-play game, it’s just the first of new upcoming titles that will try out this new free model. This of course comes from Ubisoft’s CFO Frederick Duguet.

While the finer details were not given out, it looks like Ubisoft is hoping to expand its franchises to more audiences by offering free-to-play spin-off titles. Free-to-play games in general can work out great with players willing to throw money towards the title for various in-game cosmetics or season passes that come with more content to enjoy. This is just the start of a test model to go along with Ubisoft’s premium AAA video game releases.

We’re certainly interested in seeing just what video games receive a free-to-play spin-off model. Likewise, it would be interesting to see if their previous release but still ever popular FPS title, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is given a free-to-play model. That would likely spark quite a few newcomers to the title who may have never taken the plunge into purchasing a copy.

Source: Gamesradar