Next-Gen PSVR Might Have 4K, Vibration Feature

Credit: Sony

Sony’s been working on next-gen PlayStation VR for a while now, and now there’s a rumor that the upcoming headset could have several new features missing from its current-generation counterparting, including a higher resolution and possibly even haptic feedback inside the headset itself. If that’s true, it’d definitely put PSVR 2.0 ahead of its predecessor.

The report comes from UploadVR, which cites anonymous sources for the new claims. These are the new features we can expect, according to them: “Those details include a resolution of 4000×2080 pixels (2000×2040 per eye), a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering. A motor in the headset can be used by developers to give direct haptic feedback.” Haptic feedback on controllers is one thing — we have that on the DualSense now — but haptic feedback on a headset would be very interesting.

Sony first announced PSVR 2.0 back in February, but it hasn’t not given us a definitive look at the new headset yet. As far as we know, it’ll connect to the PlayStation via a single cord. Sony also added in the initial announcement: “We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input.”

We’ve also been given our first glimpse of the next-generation PSVR controllers, which feature the same kind of finger tracking and shape as those for the Oculus headsets, as well as resistant triggers similar to the haptic controls on the PS5’s DualSense controller. They certainly look much better suited for the job than the PlayStation Move controllers ever were. If the new PSVR 2.0 headset is to the PSVR what the next-gen controllers are to the PS Move, it’s going to be a cool headset indeed.

Source: UploadVR