PlayStation Announces Next-Generation PSVR

Sony today revealed that, yes, it’s working on a new version of PlayStation Virtual Reality. We don’t know anything more, except that the PSVR 2.0 will come with a new controller, better visuals, and won’t be coming out this year. The new PSVR will take better advantage of all the great new tech that’s been packed into the PS5 and the DualSense controller.

Beyond the basic fact that the new VR system is in development, Sony didn’t provide many details. Here is the most concrete info it gave us: “We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

In addition to, one would presume, a new headset, the developers are working on a new PSVR controller. Up to now, the PSVR has used PlayStation Move controllers, which were originally designed for use with the PlayStation 3. As technology goes, the Move is over ten years old, so it makes sense that it’s time for the company to give the whole thing an update. Sony will incorporate aspects of the DualSense controller as well as give the whole thing an ergonomic upgrade. The DualSense is a pretty neat controller, so these are all positive signs.

Another thing we know is that the new device won’t be out this year — the announcement explicitly says the device won’t be out in 2021. The company says it’s merely providing an update for the community, as several developers are apparently working on PSVR 2.0 games. In the meantime, Sony reminds us there’s still some life (and several games) left in the current PSVR.

Source: PlayStation Blog