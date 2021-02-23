PlayStation Is Bringing Back Free Games For Play At Home Initiative 

2020 was a bleak year thanks to the coronavirus worldwide health pandemic outbreak. We didn’t have much of a grasp when it came to what this virus was and how to combatant it or even treat cases. Since then we’ve learned a lot about the virus and vaccinations have been going out to prevent this virus from continuing to spread around at alarming rates. What this all boils down to is that we’re cooped up indoors and attempting to socially distance ourselves from others.

This is not an easy task. We’re all social but for over a year now we’re mainly kept away and attempting to get some entertainment at home. With different businesses starting to really open back up again for customers, there’s likely going to be another long wait to endure before life gets back in order. As a result, if you’re a game then you’ll at least have something to potentially look forward to next month when you’re at home.

Sony has brought out a Play At Home initiative last year in order to help their player base stay at home and safe. For the PlayStation 4 console platform, Sony offered players a free copy of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection along with Journey. That’s four video game titles to help some potential players who didn’t own either a copy something to play during the various quarantines and lockdowns. Now that initiative is making a return again this year and it looks like we may see it continue on for a bit longer this time around.

During a PlayStation Blog post, the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, has announced that on March 1 starting at 8 PM PST players will be able to claim a free copy of the 2014 release of Ratchet & Clank. This was a hit platformer title and just the start of what Sony has planned for the Play At Home initiative. While most of us are eager to get back out and enjoying life prior to what life has become in 2020, this should at the very least give some players a bit of entertainment.

Source: PlayStation Blog