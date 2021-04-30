Cyberpunk 2077 Allegedly Earned CDPR’s Bosses Huge Bonuses

Cyberpunk 2077 has reportedly netted the head honchos at developer-publisher CD Projekt Red several million in bonuses, thanks to a profit-sharing system at the company. This is in spite of the multitude of launch and post-launch issues the game had, several of which are still being fixed at the time of this writing. Luckily, it seems some of the people lower down the chain will also get some bonus money as well.

According to a Bloomberg report, CDPR’s latest earnings offer some insight into who’s going to get what in bonuses after the game’s launch. 20% of annual earnings go towards profit-sharing bonuses, with 10% going to the board of directors and 10% going to all the other employees. Bloomberg reports the total as $29.8 million to be split among 865 employees, with the average bonus being about $34,000, though not all employees receive the same bonus (some employees state they’ll get around $5,000-9,000). Meanwhile, the other 10% amounts to $28 million split among the five CDPR board members. Co-CEOs Adam Kiciński and Marcin Iwiński are each supposedly getting $6.3 million.

The launch of Cyberpunk was … divisive, to say the least. Whatever else you can say about the game’s story or gameplay, I think just about everyone can agree that the game came across as unpolished at best, outright unfinished at worst. Reports from behind the scenes suggest that’s the fault of management, who refused to delay the game to a date that would have ensured a better product. Other rumors suggest more money was poured into marketing than into the game itself, and, having both seen the marketing and played the game, I believe it.

Cyberpunk 2077 just received its latest massive patch, called 1.2, that supposedly fixes many of the game’s problems at launch. At the time of this writing, the game is still delisted from the PlayStation Store.

Source: Bloomberg